In terms of odds to win the Vezina Trophy (presented to the NHL's top goaltender) for the 2023-24 season, the Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman is currently +550 -- continue reading for more stats and analysis.

Jeremy Swayman's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +550 (3rd in NHL)

Jeremy Swayman 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 15 Goaltending Record -- 9-1-4 Shots Against 14.97 449 Goals Against 2.06 30 Saves 13.97 419 Save % -- 0.933 (2nd)

Jeremy Swayman's Next Game

Matchup: Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets

Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: NESN,ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

