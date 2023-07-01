JuJu Smith-Schuster: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
JuJu Smith-Schuster's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the New England Patriots against the Philadelphia Eagles. Gametime is set for 4:25 PM ET.
JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury Status
Smith-Schuster is currently not on the injury report.
Is Smith-Schuster your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Check Out JuJu Smith-Schuster NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds
JuJu Smith-Schuster 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|101 TAR, 78 REC, 933 YDS, 3 TD
Rep Smith-Schuster and the New England Patriots with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
JuJu Smith-Schuster Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|107.30
|129
|37
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|100.94
|154
|45
|2023 ADP
|-
|108
|46
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
JuJu Smith-Schuster 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Cardinals
|8
|6
|79
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|3
|3
|10
|0
|Week 3
|@Colts
|8
|5
|89
|0
|Week 4
|@Buccaneers
|8
|5
|46
|0
|Week 5
|Raiders
|8
|3
|33
|0
|Week 6
|Bills
|5
|5
|113
|1
|Week 7
|@49ers
|8
|7
|124
|1
|Week 9
|Titans
|12
|10
|88
|0
|Week 10
|Jaguars
|4
|2
|33
|0
|Week 12
|Rams
|3
|3
|38
|0
|Week 13
|@Bengals
|4
|3
|35
|0
|Week 14
|@Broncos
|11
|9
|74
|1
|Week 15
|@Texans
|10
|10
|88
|0
|Week 16
|Seahawks
|4
|3
|27
|0
|Week 17
|Broncos
|3
|2
|21
|0
|Week 18
|@Raiders
|2
|2
|35
|0
|Divisional
|Jaguars
|2
|2
|29
|0
|Championship Game
|Bengals
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Super Bowl
|@Eagles
|9
|7
|53
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.