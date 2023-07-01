After hitting .237 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Yusei Kikuchi) at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .272.

He ranks 51st in batting average, 45th in on base percentage, and 71st in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

In 67.1% of his games this season (53 of 79), Turner has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (32.9%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (13.9%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 29 games this year (36.7%), Turner has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (11.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 37 times this year (46.8%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 38 .295 AVG .243 .350 OBP .342 .464 SLG .426 16 XBH 13 6 HR 6 25 RBI 18 26/12 K/BB 29/19 1 SB 3

