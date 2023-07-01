Matthew Poitras 2023-24 NHL Calder Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In terms of odds to win the Calder Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top rookie) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Boston Bruins' Matthew Poitras is currently +6600 -- see below for more stats and info.
Matthew Poitras' Rookie of the Year Odds
- Calder Trophy Odds: +6600 (12th in NHL)
Matthew Poitras 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|27
|Time on Ice
|12:38
|379:12
|Goals
|0.2
|5
|Assists
|0.3
|8
|Points
|0.4
|13
|Hits
|0.3
|10
|Takeaways
|0.6
|18
|Giveaways
|0.4
|13
|Penalty Minutes
|0.2
|6
Matthew Poitras' Next Game
- Matchup: Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins
- Game Day: January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: ESPN+,NESN,BSSUN
