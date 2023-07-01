Mike Gesicki: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Mike Gesicki when the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles square off at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Mike Gesicki Injury Status
Gesicki is currently not on the injured list.
Is Gesicki your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Mike Gesicki 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|52 TAR, 32 REC, 362 YDS, 5 TD
Rep Gesicki and the New England Patriots with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mike Gesicki Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|66.20
|199
|20
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|60.94
|240
|31
|2023 ADP
|-
|194
|24
Other Patriots Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Mike Gesicki 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Patriots
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 2
|@Ravens
|4
|4
|41
|1
|Week 3
|Bills
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 4
|@Bengals
|4
|2
|23
|0
|Week 5
|@Jets
|2
|1
|30
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|7
|6
|69
|2
|Week 7
|Steelers
|7
|3
|27
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|4
|3
|38
|1
|Week 9
|@Bears
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Week 10
|Browns
|3
|2
|31
|0
|Week 12
|Texans
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@49ers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Chargers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Bills
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 16
|Packers
|2
|1
|24
|0
|Week 17
|@Patriots
|4
|2
|18
|1
|Week 18
|Jets
|6
|4
|46
|0
|Wild Card
|@Bills
|6
|2
|15
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.