Myles Bryant: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Myles Bryant is set to take the field on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the New England Patriots collide with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Myles Bryant Injury Status
Bryant is currently listed as active.
Myles Bryant 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|68 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 6 Pass Def.
Other Patriots Players
Myles Bryant 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|0
|1
|Week 3
|Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 6
|@Browns
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|1
|Week 7
|Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|1
|1
|Week 8
|@Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|1
|Week 11
|Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Bengals
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|1
|Week 18
|@Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
