Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will take the field at Rogers Centre against the Boston Red Sox and Alex Verdugo on Saturday.

The Red Sox are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Blue Jays (-165). The contest's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Time: 3:07 PM ET

TV: SNET

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Rogers Centre

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -165 +135 9 -120 +100 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to the total, the Red Sox and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Red Sox's previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers. Boston and its opponent have finished below the over/under for three straight games, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that span being 8.8.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (46.7%) in those games.

Boston has a record of 3-3 when it's set as an underdog of +135 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Boston and its opponents have hit the over in 42 of its 82 games with a total.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-21 20-21 14-12 27-29 28-31 13-10

