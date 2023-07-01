Rhamondre Stevenson: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Rhamondre Stevenson is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the New England Patriots kick off their season in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.
Rhamondre Stevenson Injury Status
Stevenson is currently not on the injury report.
Is Stevenson your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Check Out Rhamondre Stevenson NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Rhamondre Stevenson 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|210 CAR, 1,040 YDS (5 YPC), 5 TD
|88 TAR, 69 REC, 421 YDS, 1 TD
Rep Stevenson and the New England Patriots with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rhamondre Stevenson Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|180.10
|41
|13
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|170.16
|55
|15
|2023 ADP
|-
|27
|12
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rhamondre Stevenson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Dolphins
|8
|25
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|9
|47
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 3
|Ravens
|12
|73
|1
|4
|28
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|14
|66
|0
|4
|23
|0
|Week 5
|Lions
|25
|161
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|19
|76
|2
|4
|15
|0
|Week 7
|Bears
|11
|39
|1
|8
|59
|0
|Week 8
|@Jets
|16
|71
|0
|7
|72
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|15
|60
|0
|3
|10
|1
|Week 11
|Jets
|15
|26
|0
|6
|56
|0
|Week 12
|@Vikings
|7
|36
|0
|9
|76
|0
|Week 13
|Bills
|10
|54
|0
|6
|24
|0
|Week 14
|@Cardinals
|3
|8
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Week 15
|@Raiders
|19
|172
|1
|2
|-4
|0
|Week 16
|Bengals
|13
|30
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Week 17
|Dolphins
|8
|42
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 18
|@Bills
|6
|54
|0
|5
|28
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.