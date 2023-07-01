Rhamondre Stevenson is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the New England Patriots kick off their season in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Rhamondre Stevenson Injury Status

Stevenson is currently not on the injury report.

Check Out Rhamondre Stevenson NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Rhamondre Stevenson 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 210 CAR, 1,040 YDS (5 YPC), 5 TD 88 TAR, 69 REC, 421 YDS, 1 TD

Rhamondre Stevenson Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 180.10 41 13 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 170.16 55 15 2023 ADP - 27 12

Rhamondre Stevenson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 8 25 0 2 2 0 Week 2 @Steelers 9 47 0 1 4 0 Week 3 Ravens 12 73 1 4 28 0 Week 4 @Packers 14 66 0 4 23 0 Week 5 Lions 25 161 0 2 14 0 Week 6 @Browns 19 76 2 4 15 0 Week 7 Bears 11 39 1 8 59 0 Week 8 @Jets 16 71 0 7 72 0 Week 9 Colts 15 60 0 3 10 1 Week 11 Jets 15 26 0 6 56 0 Week 12 @Vikings 7 36 0 9 76 0 Week 13 Bills 10 54 0 6 24 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 3 8 0 2 2 0 Week 15 @Raiders 19 172 1 2 -4 0 Week 16 Bengals 13 30 0 2 3 0 Week 17 Dolphins 8 42 0 2 9 0 Week 18 @Bills 6 54 0 5 28 0

