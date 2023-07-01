Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Saturday, Rob Refsnyder (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 187 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder has five doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 walks while hitting .256.
- Refsnyder has gotten a hit in 21 of 46 games this season (45.7%), including eight multi-hit games (17.4%).
- He has gone deep in one of 46 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Refsnyder has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (30.4%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (15.2%).
- He has scored in 13 of 46 games (28.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|.302
|AVG
|.204
|.405
|OBP
|.368
|.381
|SLG
|.296
|4
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|11
|16/8
|K/BB
|15/12
|2
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi (7-2) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.75 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.75), 39th in WHIP (1.226), and 26th in K/9 (9.1) among pitchers who qualify.
