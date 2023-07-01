The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Sam Roberts and the New England Patriots opening the year with a matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Sam Roberts Injury Status
Roberts is currently not listed as injured.
Sam Roberts 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|2 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Sam Roberts 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 5
|Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
