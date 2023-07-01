Shaun Wade is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the New England Patriots kick off their season in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.
Shaun Wade Injury Status
Wade is currently not on the injured list.
Is Wade your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Shaun Wade 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|2 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Rep Wade and the New England Patriots with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Other Patriots Players
|Bailey Zappe: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|DeVante Parker: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Mac Jones: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Ezekiel Elliott: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Rhamondre Stevenson: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Matthew Judon: Stats & Injury News
|Hunter Henry: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|JuJu Smith-Schuster: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Deatrich Wise: Stats & Injury News
|Jack Jones: Stats & Injury News
|Raekwon McMillan: Stats & Injury News
|Chris Board: Stats & Injury News
|Davon Godchaux: Stats & Injury News
|Mike Gesicki: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Daniel Ekuale: Stats & Injury News
|Jalen Mills: Stats & Injury News
|Jabrill Peppers: Stats & Injury News
|Jonathan Jones: Stats & Injury News
|Trey Flowers: Stats & Injury News
|Ja'Whaun Bentley: Stats & Injury News
|Lawrence Guy: Stats & Injury News
|Kendrick Bourne: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Pharaoh Brown: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Jahlani Tavai: Stats & Injury News
|Adrian Phillips: Stats & Injury News
|Christian Barmore: Stats & Injury News
|Mack Wilson: Stats & Injury News
|Josh Uche: Stats & Injury News
|Anfernee Jennings: Stats & Injury News
|Myles Bryant: Stats & Injury News
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Shaun Wade 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 6
|@Browns
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.