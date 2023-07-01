The Connecticut Sun (12-4) will attempt to continue a five-game road winning streak when taking on the Las Vegas Aces (13-1) on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Sun vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ABC

Sun vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 85 Sun 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-2.6)

Las Vegas (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 166.8

Sun vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut's record against the spread is 7-8-0.

Connecticut has played 15 games this year, and 10 of them have gone over the total.

Sun Performance Insights

In 2023, the Sun are fifth in the WNBA offensively (83.9 points scored per game) and third-best defensively (78.2 points conceded).

In 2023, Connecticut is fifth in the league in rebounds (35.7 per game) and sixth in rebounds conceded (34.5).

In 2023, the Sun are third-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.5 per game) and second-best in turnovers forced (14.9).

With 6.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.6% from downtown, the Sun are seventh and fifth in the WNBA, respectively, in those categories.

In 2023 the Sun are best in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (6.1 per game) and best in defensive 3-point percentage (29.3%).

Connecticut takes 72.1% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 27.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 77.9% of Connecticut's buckets are 2-pointers, and 22.1% are 3-pointers.

