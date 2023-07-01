Tyquan Thornton: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Tyquan Thornton and the New England Patriots opening the year with a tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Tyquan Thornton Injury Status
Thornton is currently not on the injury report.
Tyquan Thornton 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|45 TAR, 22 REC, 247 YDS, 2 TD
|3 CAR, 16 YDS (5.3 YPC), 1 TD
Tyquan Thornton Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|44.30
|260
|100
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|56.64
|251
|95
|2023 ADP
|-
|283
|96
Tyquan Thornton 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 5
|Lions
|3
|2
|7
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|5
|4
|37
|1
|Week 7
|Bears
|5
|1
|19
|0
|Week 8
|@Jets
|2
|1
|13
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|4
|1
|5
|0
|Week 11
|Jets
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Week 13
|Bills
|3
|2
|31
|0
|Week 14
|@Cardinals
|5
|4
|28
|0
|Week 15
|@Raiders
|4
|1
|21
|0
|Week 16
|Bengals
|3
|1
|8
|0
|Week 17
|Dolphins
|7
|3
|60
|1
|Week 18
|@Bills
|2
|1
|13
|0
