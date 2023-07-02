Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo and his .512 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston in slugging percentage (.459) thanks to 35 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 11th in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and 57th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Verdugo has gotten a hit in 55 of 75 games this season (73.3%), with more than one hit on 28 occasions (37.3%).
- He has homered in 6.7% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 30.7% of his games this year, Verdugo has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (9.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 54.7% of his games this year (41 of 75), with two or more runs 10 times (13.3%).
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|35
|.346
|AVG
|.241
|.414
|OBP
|.310
|.562
|SLG
|.340
|25
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|1
|18
|RBI
|15
|23/16
|K/BB
|23/13
|2
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- The Blue Jays give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (113 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Gausman (7-4) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.01 ERA and 139 strikeouts through 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.01 ERA ranks 12th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 21st, and 12 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
