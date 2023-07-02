The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is hitting .277 with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 31 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 52nd in slugging.

Turner has picked up a hit in 67.5% of his 80 games this season, with more than one hit in 33.8% of those games.

In 12 games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.0%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

Turner has an RBI in 30 of 80 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 47.5% of his games this season (38 of 80), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 39 .295 AVG .255 .350 OBP .349 .464 SLG .461 16 XBH 15 6 HR 7 25 RBI 20 26/12 K/BB 29/19 1 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings