Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is hitting .277 with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 52nd in slugging.
- Turner has picked up a hit in 67.5% of his 80 games this season, with more than one hit in 33.8% of those games.
- In 12 games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.0%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Turner has an RBI in 30 of 80 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 47.5% of his games this season (38 of 80), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.295
|AVG
|.255
|.350
|OBP
|.349
|.464
|SLG
|.461
|16
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|20
|26/12
|K/BB
|29/19
|1
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (113 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gausman (7-4 with a 3.01 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 18th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.01), 21st in WHIP (1.127), and second in K/9 (12) among pitchers who qualify.
