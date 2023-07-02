Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 2
Sunday's contest that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (45-39) versus the Boston Red Sox (42-42) at Rogers Centre is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Blue Jays. Game time is at 1:37 PM ET on July 2.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (7-4) to the mound, while Garrett Whitlock (4-3) will get the nod for the Red Sox.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Blue Jays 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Boston and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.
- The Red Sox have been victorious in 22, or 47.8%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Boston has been listed as an underdog of +155 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (409 total, 4.9 per game).
- Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.39 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 27
|Marlins
|L 10-1
|Garrett Whitlock vs Sandy Alcantara
|June 28
|Marlins
|L 6-2
|Kaleb Ort vs Braxton Garrett
|June 29
|Marlins
|L 2-0
|Brayan Bello vs Jesús Luzardo
|June 30
|@ Blue Jays
|W 5-0
|James Paxton vs José Berríos
|July 1
|@ Blue Jays
|W 7-6
|Kutter Crawford vs Yusei Kikuchi
|July 2
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Kevin Gausman
|July 4
|Rangers
|-
|TBA vs Dane Dunning
|July 5
|Rangers
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Jon Gray
|July 6
|Rangers
|-
|James Paxton vs Nathan Eovaldi
|July 7
|Athletics
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs James Kaprielian
|July 8
|Athletics
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Paul Blackburn
