Sunday's contest that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (45-39) versus the Boston Red Sox (42-42) at Rogers Centre is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Blue Jays. Game time is at 1:37 PM ET on July 2.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (7-4) to the mound, while Garrett Whitlock (4-3) will get the nod for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Blue Jays 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Boston and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have been victorious in 22, or 47.8%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Boston has been listed as an underdog of +155 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (409 total, 4.9 per game).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.39 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

