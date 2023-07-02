The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas and his .571 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is batting .229 with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks.

In 51.4% of his 72 games this season, Casas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

In 12.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Casas has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (26.4%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (11.1%).

He has scored in 36.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.6%.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 37 .234 AVG .226 .362 OBP .309 .364 SLG .444 9 XBH 13 2 HR 7 12 RBI 15 32/22 K/BB 38/15 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings