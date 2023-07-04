Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rangers - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Christian Arroyo (hitting .243 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI), battle starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: NESN
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Arroyo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Rangers
|Red Sox vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Rangers Odds
|Red Sox vs Rangers Prediction
|Red Sox vs Rangers Player Props
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is hitting .234 with 11 doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- In 48.9% of his games this season (22 of 45), Arroyo has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (17.8%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 45 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (6.7%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Arroyo has driven home a run in 11 games this year (24.4%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 16 of 45 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|.224
|AVG
|.244
|.274
|OBP
|.259
|.403
|SLG
|.346
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|8
|17/4
|K/BB
|19/2
|1
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers will send Dunning (7-1) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.80 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 80 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty threw 8 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.80, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.