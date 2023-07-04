The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner (.225 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Blue Jays.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is hitting .277 with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 39th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

In 55 of 81 games this year (67.9%) Turner has had a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).

He has hit a home run in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 31 games this season (38.3%), Turner has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (12.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 48.1% of his games this season (39 of 81), with two or more runs 10 times (12.3%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .295 AVG .255 .350 OBP .351 .464 SLG .455 16 XBH 15 6 HR 7 25 RBI 21 26/12 K/BB 31/20 1 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings