Marcus Semien will lead the Texas Rangers into a matchup with Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 19th in MLB play with 90 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Boston is seventh in baseball with a .424 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox are sixth in MLB with a .260 batting average.

Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (414 total, 4.9 per game).

The Red Sox are sixth in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox's 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 12th in the majors.

Boston's pitching staff ranks 15th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston has a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.289).

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/28/2023 Marlins L 6-2 Home Kaleb Ort Braxton Garrett 6/29/2023 Marlins L 2-0 Home Brayan Bello Jesús Luzardo 6/30/2023 Blue Jays W 5-0 Away James Paxton José Berríos 7/1/2023 Blue Jays W 7-6 Away Kutter Crawford Yusei Kikuchi 7/2/2023 Blue Jays W 5-4 Away Garrett Whitlock Kevin Gausman 7/4/2023 Rangers - Home - Dane Dunning 7/5/2023 Rangers - Home Brayan Bello Jon Gray 7/6/2023 Rangers - Home Kutter Crawford Nathan Eovaldi 7/7/2023 Athletics - Home Garrett Whitlock James Kaprielian 7/8/2023 Athletics - Home James Paxton Paul Blackburn 7/9/2023 Athletics - Home - JP Sears

