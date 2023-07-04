Dane Dunning will take the mound for the Texas Rangers (50-35) on Tuesday, July 4 against the Boston Red Sox (43-42), who will answer with Brennan Bernardino. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET at Fenway Park.

The favored Rangers have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at -105. A 9.5-run over/under has been listed for the contest.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (7-1, 2.80 ERA) vs Bernardino - BOS (1-0, 2.49 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Red Sox's matchup against the Rangers but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Red Sox (-105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Red Sox to defeat the Rangers with those odds, and the Red Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.52.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Justin Turner get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 32 out of the 53 games, or 60.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have gone 32-21 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (60.4% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 3-6 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Red Sox have come away with 23 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 20-23 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 5th Win AL East +25000 - 5th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.