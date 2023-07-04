Rafael Devers is among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox meet at Fenway Park on Tuesday (starting at 1:35 PM ET).

Red Sox vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Devers Stats

Devers has collected 80 hits with 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .256/.326/.505 so far this year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jul. 2 3-for-3 0 0 2 3 1 at Blue Jays Jul. 1 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 28 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 86 hits with 18 doubles, 13 home runs, 32 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .277/.350/.460 slash line so far this year.

Turner heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 1 3-for-5 3 1 2 7 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 30 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Dane Dunning Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Dunning Stats

Dane Dunning (7-1) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 11th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Dunning has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Dunning Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers Jun. 28 8.2 4 2 2 10 0 at Yankees Jun. 23 7.0 5 2 2 2 2 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 17 6.0 6 2 2 3 1 vs. Angels Jun. 12 5.0 6 4 4 3 5 vs. Cardinals Jun. 6 5.2 7 4 4 1 2

