Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rangers - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Triston Casas -- batting .286 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the mound, on July 4 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Blue Jays.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas has 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks while batting .225.
- In 50.7% of his games this season (37 of 73), Casas has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (17.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (12.3%), homering in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Casas has had an RBI in 19 games this season (26.0%), including eight multi-RBI outings (11.0%).
- He has scored at least once 26 times this season (35.6%), including four games with multiple runs (5.5%).
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|38
|.234
|AVG
|.217
|.362
|OBP
|.299
|.364
|SLG
|.426
|9
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|15
|32/22
|K/BB
|41/15
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers will send Dunning (7-1) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.80 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw 8 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 2.80 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
