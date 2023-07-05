Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rangers - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Connor Wong -- with an on-base percentage of .121 in his past 10 games, 163 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on July 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .220 with 16 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
- Wong has recorded a hit in 31 of 60 games this season (51.7%), including eight multi-hit games (13.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in five games this season (8.3%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Wong has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (20.0%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (10.0%).
- He has scored in 24 games this year (40.0%), including multiple runs in six games.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|.247
|AVG
|.191
|.318
|OBP
|.248
|.474
|SLG
|.319
|12
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|31/8
|K/BB
|40/6
|1
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.90).
- The Rangers surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.21 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went six innings against the Houston Astros, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 31-year-old's 3.21 ERA ranks 15th, 1.069 WHIP ranks 10th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 48th among qualifying pitchers this season.
