Wednesday's contest at Fenway Park has the Texas Rangers (51-35) matching up with the Boston Red Sox (43-43) at 7:10 PM ET (on July 5). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-3 victory for the Rangers, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Rangers will look to Jon Gray (6-4) against the Red Sox and Brayan Bello (5-5).

Red Sox vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Red Sox vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Boston and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (47.9%) in those games.

This year, Boston has won 20 of 43 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Boston is the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.8 runs per game (416 total).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.41 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Red Sox Schedule