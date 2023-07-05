Jonah Heim and the Texas Rangers head into the second of a three-game series against Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 90 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Fueled by 293 extra-base hits, Boston ranks seventh in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 416 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Red Sox rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

Boston strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.

Boston has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.41) in the majors this season.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.295 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Brayan Bello (5-5) for his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in seven innings against the Miami Marlins.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth quality start in a row.

Bello has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/29/2023 Marlins L 2-0 Home Brayan Bello Jesús Luzardo 6/30/2023 Blue Jays W 5-0 Away James Paxton José Berríos 7/1/2023 Blue Jays W 7-6 Away Kutter Crawford Yusei Kikuchi 7/2/2023 Blue Jays W 5-4 Away Garrett Whitlock Kevin Gausman 7/4/2023 Rangers L 6-2 Home Brennan Bernardino Dane Dunning 7/5/2023 Rangers - Home Brayan Bello Jon Gray 7/6/2023 Rangers - Home Kutter Crawford Nathan Eovaldi 7/7/2023 Athletics - Home James Paxton Luis Medina 7/8/2023 Athletics - Home James Paxton Paul Blackburn 7/9/2023 Athletics - Home - JP Sears 7/14/2023 Cubs - Away - -

