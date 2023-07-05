Jon Gray will take the mound for the Texas Rangers (51-35) on Wednesday, July 5 against the Boston Red Sox (43-43), who will counter with Brayan Bello. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

The favored Rangers have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at -105. The contest's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (6-4, 3.21 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (5-5, 3.08 ERA)

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

This season, the Rangers have won 33 out of the 54 games, or 61.1%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Rangers have a 33-21 record (winning 61.1% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Red Sox have won in 23, or 47.9%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Red Sox have won 20 of 43 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+170) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Triston Casas 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+110) Jarren Duran 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190)

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 5th Win AL East +25000 - 5th

