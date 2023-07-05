Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Rangers on July 5, 2023
Marcus Semien and Rafael Devers are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox play at Fenway Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).
Red Sox vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Devers Stats
- Devers has 81 hits with 18 doubles, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .256/.325/.502 slash line so far this year.
- Devers has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .421 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 2
|3-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 1
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|7
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Turner Stats
- Justin Turner has 88 hits with 18 doubles, 13 home runs, 32 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .279/.352/.460 on the season.
- Turner brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 1
|3-for-5
|3
|1
|2
|7
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Jon Gray Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Gray Stats
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Jon Gray (6-4) for his 16th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start seven times in 15 starts this season.
- Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has made 15 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 31-year-old's 3.21 ERA ranks 15th, 1.069 WHIP ranks 10th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 48th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Gray Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 30
|6.0
|7
|5
|5
|4
|2
|at Yankees
|Jun. 24
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 18
|2.1
|6
|6
|6
|2
|3
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 7
|9.0
|4
|1
|1
|12
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 2
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 102 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 37 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashed .280/.345/.451 so far this year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 1
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 30
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has collected 85 hits with 18 doubles, 21 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .258/.326/.505 on the year.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 3
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
