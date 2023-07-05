Triston Casas -- with an on-base percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on July 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is batting .222 with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks.

Casas has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 74 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.6% of them.

He has homered in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Casas has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (25.7%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (10.8%).

He has scored in 26 games this season (35.1%), including four multi-run games (5.4%).

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 38 .227 AVG .217 .353 OBP .299 .355 SLG .426 9 XBH 13 2 HR 7 12 RBI 15 33/22 K/BB 41/15 0 SB 0

