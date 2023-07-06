The Boston Red Sox, including Christian Arroyo (.216 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is batting .243 with 11 doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

In 51.1% of his 47 games this season, Arroyo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

Looking at the 47 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (6.4%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Arroyo has picked up an RBI in 23.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In 36.2% of his games this year (17 of 47), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.4%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 23 .243 AVG .244 .296 OBP .259 .405 SLG .346 8 XBH 6 2 HR 1 10 RBI 8 18/5 K/BB 19/2 1 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings