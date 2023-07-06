Thursday's contest between the Texas Rangers (51-36) and Boston Red Sox (44-43) squaring off at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on July 6.

The probable starters are Nathan Eovaldi (10-3) for the Rangers and Kutter Crawford (3-4) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Red Sox's previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 49 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (49%) in those games.

This season, Boston has come away with a win 16 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Boston is No. 8 in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (420 total runs).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.38 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule