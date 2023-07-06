How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 6
Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers take the field against Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Thursday, at 7:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Rangers vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Red Sox Player Props
|Rangers vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox have hit 90 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- Fueled by 295 extra-base hits, Boston ranks eighth in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
- Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 420 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Red Sox rank 11th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.
- Boston strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.
- Boston has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.38) in the majors this season.
- Red Sox pitchers have a 1.291 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (3-4) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In eight starts this season, Crawford has not yet earned a quality start.
- Crawford has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 16 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 5-0
|Away
|James Paxton
|José Berríos
|7/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 7-6
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 5-4
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Kevin Gausman
|7/4/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Brennan Bernardino
|Dane Dunning
|7/5/2023
|Rangers
|W 4-2
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Jon Gray
|7/6/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/7/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Luis Medina
|7/8/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Paul Blackburn
|7/9/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|-
|JP Sears
|7/14/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.