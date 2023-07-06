Sun vs. Storm: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 6
On Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena, the Seattle Storm (4-12) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Connecticut Sun (12-5). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video, FOX13, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sun vs. Storm matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Sun vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Prime Video, FOX13, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Sun vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-9.5)
|164.5
|-450
|+350
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Sun (-9.5)
|163.5
|-550
|+350
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Sun (-9.5)
|163.5
|-475
|+340
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Sun vs. Storm Betting Trends
- The Sun have compiled a 7-9-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Storm are 8-7-0 ATS this season.
- Connecticut has not covered the spread when favored by 9.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Seattle has been an underdog by 9.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
- The Sun and their opponents have combined to hit the over 11 out of 16 times this season.
- The Storm and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 15 times this year.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.