How to Watch Women's Wimbledon Today : Live Stream and More - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:48 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
No. 17-ranked Jelena Ostapenko will go toe-to-toe against Sorana Cirstea (No. 37), one of 24 matches in Wimbledon round of 64 and round of 128 today in , . All the action will be streaming live on ESPN.
Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Wimbledon Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Rounds: Round of 64, Round of 128
- Date: July 6
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch Wimbledon Today - July 6
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs. Anhelina Kalinina
|Round of 128
|6:00 AM ET
|Karolina Muchova vs. Jule Niemeier
|Round of 128
|6:00 AM ET
|Alycia Parks vs. Ana Bogdan
|Round of 64
|6:00 AM ET
|Diane Parry vs. Petra Martic
|Round of 64
|6:00 AM ET
|Katerina Siniakova vs. Lesia Tsurenko
|Round of 64
|6:00 AM ET
|Elise Mertens vs. Elina Svitolina
|Round of 64
|6:00 AM ET
|Xinyu Wang vs. Sofia Kenin
|Round of 64
|6:00 AM ET
|Linda Noskova vs. Dalma Galfi
|Round of 128
|6:00 AM ET
|Anna Bondar vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu
|Round of 128
|7:15 AM ET
|Veronika Kudermetova vs. Marketa Vondrousova
|Round of 64
|8:00 AM ET
|Nadia Podoroska vs. Victoria Azarenka
|Round of 64
|8:00 AM ET
|Mirra Andreeva vs. Barbora Krejcikova
|Round of 64
|8:00 AM ET
|Viktoriya Tomova vs. Katie Boulter
|Round of 64
|8:05 AM ET
|Magda Linette vs. Barbora Strycova
|Round of 64
|8:10 AM ET
|Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Jaqueline Adina Cristian
|Round of 64
|8:40 AM ET
|Marie Bouzkova vs. Anett Kontaveit
|Round of 64
|8:40 AM ET
|Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Caroline Garcia
|Round of 64
|8:40 AM ET
|Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Rebeka Masarova
|Round of 64
|9:00 AM ET
|Sorana Cirstea vs. Jelena Ostapenko
|Round of 64
|9:15 AM ET
|Danielle Collins vs. Belinda Bencic
|Round of 64
|9:15 AM ET
|Anastasia Potapova vs. Kaja Juvan
|Round of 64
|10:00 AM ET
|Sloane Stephens vs. Donna Vekic
|Round of 64
|10:00 AM ET
|Alize Cornet vs. Elena Rybakina
|Round of 64
|10:30 AM ET
|Jessica Pegula vs. Cristina Bucsa
|Round of 64
|11:15 AM ET
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo and watch today's matches!
Today's Best Match Insights: Cirstea vs. Ostapenko
- In 13 tournaments so far this year, Cirstea is 15-13 and has not won a title.
- Ostapenko has come out on top in one tournament this year, registering an overall 25-12 record.
- Cirstea has played 23.3 games per match in her 28 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- On grass, Cirstea has played three matches so far this year, totaling 28.3 games per match while winning 47.1% of games.
- So far this year, Cirstea has won 32.5% of her return games and 69.1% of her service games.
- Ostapenko is averaging 22 games per match in her 37 matches played this year across all court surfaces, with a 55.2% game winning percentage.
- Ostapenko averages 23.9 games per match and 10.6 games per set in eight matches on grass courts this year.
- Ostapenko has amassed a service game winning percentage of 70.7% on all surfaces (290-for-410 in service games) and a return game winning percentage of 39.5% (159-for-403 in return games).
Bet on Cirstea or Ostapenko to win this match with BetMGM.
Yesterday's Match Results
|Winner
|Loser
|Score
|Round
|Anett Kontaveit
|Lucrezia Stefanini
|6-4, 6-4
|Round of 128
|Donna Vekic
|Shuai Zhang
|6-2, 6-3
|Round of 128
|Sloane Stephens
|Rebecca Peterson
|6-2, 6-3
|Round of 128
|Elisabetta Cocciaretto
|Maria Camila Osorio Serrano
|6-3, 6-4
|Round of 128
|Marta Kostyuk
|Maria Sakkari
|0-6, 7-5, 6-2
|Round of 128
|Sorana Cirstea
|Tatjana Maria
|6-1, 2-6, 6-3
|Round of 128
|Jaqueline Adina Cristian
|Lucia Bronzetti
|6-3, 6-4
|Round of 128
|Beatriz Haddad Maia
|Yulia Putintseva
|3-6, 6-0, 6-4
|Round of 128
|Daria Kasatkina
|Jodie Anna Burrage
|6-0, 6-2
|Round of 64
|Iga Swiatek
|Sara Sorribes Tormo
|6-2, 6-0
|Round of 64
|Varvara Gracheva
|Camila Giorgi
|6-2, 6-4
|Round of 128
|Jelena Ostapenko
|Greet Minnen
|6-1, 6-2
|Round of 128
|Tamara Korpatsch
|Carol Zhao
|1-6, 6-4, 6-2
|Round of 128
|Barbora Krejcikova
|Heather Watson
|6-2, 7-5
|Round of 128
|Natalija Stevanovic
|Karolina Pliskova
|6-2, 6-3
|Round of 128
|Alize Cornet
|Nao Hibino
|6-2, 6-2
|Round of 128
|Paula Badosa
|Alison Riske
|6-3, 6-3
|Round of 128
|Mirra Andreeva
|Xiyu Wang
|6-4, 3-6, 7-5
|Round of 128
|Madison Keys
|Sonay Kartal
|6-0, 6-3
|Round of 128
|Anna Blinkova
|Yanina Wickmayer
|6-2, 4-6, 6-3
|Round of 128
|Petra Kvitova
|Jasmine Paolini
|6-4, 6-7, 6-1
|Round of 128
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.