Adam Duvall -- with a slugging percentage of .243 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on July 7 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is batting .252 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks.

Duvall has picked up a hit in 58.6% of his 29 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.7% of those games.

Looking at the 29 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (13.8%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Duvall has picked up an RBI in 41.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 10 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 .295 AVG .196 .343 OBP .302 .525 SLG .478 9 XBH 7 2 HR 3 12 RBI 8 18/4 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings