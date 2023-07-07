Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers and his .568 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Rangers.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Explore More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 83 hits, which is tops among Boston hitters this season, while batting .255 with 39 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 83rd in batting average, 87th in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- In 61.9% of his 84 games this season, Devers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- In 20.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 46.4% of his games this year, Devers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.1%.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|40
|.274
|AVG
|.233
|.344
|OBP
|.304
|.486
|SLG
|.513
|21
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|12
|34
|RBI
|34
|31/18
|K/BB
|42/13
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.00 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.4 per game).
- Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.37 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 6.37 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .271 to his opponents.
