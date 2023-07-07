Red Sox vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 7
Friday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (45-43) and the Oakland Athletics (25-64) squaring off at Fenway Park (on July 7) at 7:10 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-3 victory for the Red Sox.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brennan Bernardino (1-0) to the mound, while Luis Medina (2-7) will take the ball for the Athletics.
Red Sox vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 7, Athletics 3.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
- The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 33 times this season and won 17, or 51.5%, of those games.
- Boston has not been bigger favorites this season than the -250 moneyline set for this game.
- The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.
- Boston has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 430.
- The Red Sox have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 1
|@ Blue Jays
|W 7-6
|Kutter Crawford vs Yusei Kikuchi
|July 2
|@ Blue Jays
|W 5-4
|Garrett Whitlock vs Kevin Gausman
|July 4
|Rangers
|L 6-2
|Brennan Bernardino vs Dane Dunning
|July 5
|Rangers
|W 4-2
|Brayan Bello vs Jon Gray
|July 6
|Rangers
|W 10-6
|Kutter Crawford vs Nathan Eovaldi
|July 7
|Athletics
|-
|Brennan Bernardino vs Luis Medina
|July 8
|Athletics
|-
|James Paxton vs Paul Blackburn
|July 9
|Athletics
|-
|TBA vs JP Sears
|July 14
|@ Cubs
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|@ Cubs
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 16
|@ Cubs
|-
|TBA vs TBA
