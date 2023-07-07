Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Triston Casas (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Sam Long. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Athletics Starter: Sam Long
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas has 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 39 walks while batting .219.
- In 49.3% of his games this year (37 of 75), Casas has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (17.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 12.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19 games this season (25.3%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.7%) he had more than one.
- In 36.0% of his games this season (27 of 75), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.3%) he has scored more than once.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.221
|AVG
|.217
|.355
|OBP
|.299
|.345
|SLG
|.426
|9
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|15
|34/24
|K/BB
|41/15
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.00 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.4 per game).
- Long starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
- The 27-year-old lefty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 25 appearances so far.
- He has a 3.66 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .239 against him over his 25 appearances this season.
