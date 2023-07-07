On Friday, Triston Casas (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Sam Long. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Sam Long
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas has 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 39 walks while batting .219.
  • In 49.3% of his games this year (37 of 75), Casas has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (17.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 12.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 19 games this season (25.3%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.7%) he had more than one.
  • In 36.0% of his games this season (27 of 75), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 38
.221 AVG .217
.355 OBP .299
.345 SLG .426
9 XBH 13
2 HR 7
12 RBI 15
34/24 K/BB 41/15
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 6.00 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Long starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
  • The 27-year-old lefty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 25 appearances so far.
  • He has a 3.66 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .239 against him over his 25 appearances this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.