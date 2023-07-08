Christian Arroyo -- .182 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)



Christian Arroyo At The Plate

  • Arroyo is batting .247 with 11 doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
  • Arroyo enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .294.
  • Arroyo has had a hit in 25 of 48 games this season (52.1%), including multiple hits nine times (18.8%).
  • Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (6.3%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 12 games this year (25.0%), Arroyo has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (10.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 18 games this year (37.5%), including three multi-run games (6.3%).

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 23
.250 AVG .244
.301 OBP .259
.408 SLG .346
8 XBH 6
2 HR 1
11 RBI 8
18/5 K/BB 19/2
1 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 6.02 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Blackburn gets the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.50, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .283 batting average against him.
