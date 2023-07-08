Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Christian Arroyo -- .182 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rangers.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Arroyo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Athletics Player Props
|Red Sox vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Athletics
|Red Sox vs Athletics Odds
|Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is batting .247 with 11 doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- Arroyo enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .294.
- Arroyo has had a hit in 25 of 48 games this season (52.1%), including multiple hits nine times (18.8%).
- Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (6.3%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 12 games this year (25.0%), Arroyo has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (10.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 games this year (37.5%), including three multi-run games (6.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.250
|AVG
|.244
|.301
|OBP
|.259
|.408
|SLG
|.346
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|8
|18/5
|K/BB
|19/2
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 6.02 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn gets the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.50, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .283 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.