Player prop bet odds for Rafael Devers and others are available when the Boston Red Sox host the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Devers Stats

Devers has collected 83 hits with 19 doubles, 20 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .253/.324/.494 so far this season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jul. 7 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 1 vs. Rangers Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 2 3-for-3 0 0 2 3 1

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has put up 94 hits with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .287/.359/.462 so far this year.

Turner has picked up a hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and 10 RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jul. 7 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 4 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has 12 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 32 walks and 42 RBI (60 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashing .237/.331/.458 on the season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Tigers Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 2 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0

