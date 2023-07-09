Christian Arroyo -- batting .273 with three doubles, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on July 9 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Athletics.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo has 13 doubles, three home runs and seven walks while batting .259.

Arroyo will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 in his last games.

Arroyo has picked up a hit in 53.1% of his 49 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.4% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 6.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 49), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.5% of his games this season, Arroyo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 23 .275 AVG .244 .322 OBP .259 .450 SLG .346 10 XBH 6 2 HR 1 12 RBI 8 18/5 K/BB 19/2 1 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings