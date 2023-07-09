Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Arroyo -- batting .273 with three doubles, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on July 9 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Athletics.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Arroyo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Athletics Player Props
|Red Sox vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Athletics
|Red Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Athletics Odds
|Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo has 13 doubles, three home runs and seven walks while batting .259.
- Arroyo will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 in his last games.
- Arroyo has picked up a hit in 53.1% of his 49 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.4% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 6.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 49), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.5% of his games this season, Arroyo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|.275
|AVG
|.244
|.322
|OBP
|.259
|.450
|SLG
|.346
|10
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|8
|18/5
|K/BB
|19/2
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (6.07).
- The Athletics allow the second-most home runs in baseball (128 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 18th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 4.09 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went 7 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.09 ERA ranks 39th, 1.046 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.