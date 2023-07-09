Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Athletics.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .235 with 17 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
- In 53.1% of his games this season (34 of 64), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (15.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 64), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Wong has an RBI in 14 of 64 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.
- In 39.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|30
|.273
|AVG
|.191
|.336
|OBP
|.248
|.482
|SLG
|.319
|13
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|7
|36/8
|K/BB
|40/6
|2
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.07 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 128 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Sears (1-6) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.09 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty tossed 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.09), seventh in WHIP (1.046), and 36th in K/9 (8.5).
