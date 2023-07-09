On Sunday, Jorge Alfaro (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Boston Red Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Jorge Alfaro Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jorge Alfaro At The Plate

Alfaro is batting .156 with four doubles and a home run.

Alfaro has picked up a hit in four games this season (36.4%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Alfaro has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Jorge Alfaro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 .250 AVG .130 .250 OBP .167 .500 SLG .348 2 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 4 2/0 K/BB 10/0 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings