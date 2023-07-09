As they go for the series sweep, Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (47-43) will clash with Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (25-66) at Fenway Park on Sunday, July 9. First pitch is set for 1:35 PM ET.

The Athletics have been listed as +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Red Sox (-175). The total is 9.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Red Sox vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Tayler Scott - BOS (0-0, 7.71 ERA) vs JP Sears - OAK (1-6, 4.09 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Red Sox and Athletics matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Red Sox (-175) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $15.71 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Justin Turner get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 35 times this season and won 19, or 54.3%, of those games.

The Red Sox have a 3-2 record (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and finished 2-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 89 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (28.1%) in those games.

This season, the Athletics have been victorious 15 times in 61 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Athletics had a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 7-1-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 5th Win AL East +15000 - 5th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.