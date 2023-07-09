Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rob Refsnyder (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder has six doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 walks while batting .271.
- Refsnyder has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- In 29.4% of his games this season, Refsnyder has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.7%.
- In 14 games this year (27.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|.303
|AVG
|.238
|.403
|OBP
|.385
|.379
|SLG
|.333
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|11
|17/8
|K/BB
|17/13
|2
|SB
|4
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 6.07 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 128 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- The Athletics are sending Sears (1-6) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 4.09 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went 7 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.09 ERA ranks 39th, 1.046 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 36th.
