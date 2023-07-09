The Connecticut Sun's (13-5) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for a Sunday, July 9 matchup with the Washington Mystics (10-7) at Mohegan Sun Arena. It begins at 3:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Sun secured a 93-73 victory against the Storm.

Rep your team with officially licensed Sun gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9 Natasha Cloud Out Ankle 11.0 3.4 6.1 Elena Delle Donne Out Ankle 19.5 6.3 2.6 Shakira Austin Out Hip 11.4 7.8 0.9

Sun vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sun Player Leaders

Alyssa Thomas is tops on her team in both rebounds (9.8) and assists (8.1) per contest, and also averages 14.5 points. Defensively, she averages 2.2 steals (first in the league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

DeWanna Bonner leads her team in points per contest (17.6), and also puts up 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. At the other end, she averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Brionna Jones posts 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 57.1% from the floor (third in league).

Tiffany Hayes puts up 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. At the other end, she delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Natisha Hiedeman posts 8.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. At the other end, she posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sun or Mystics with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.