Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun (14-5) face the Chicago Sky (8-11) at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday, July 12 at 12:00 PM ET.

Connecticut, led by DeWanna Bonner with 22 points and four assists, picked up a 92-84 win versus Washington in their last game. Thomas added 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists. With a final score of 88-77, Chicago lost to Atlanta the last time out. Kahleah Copper led the team (28 PTS, 57.9 FG%).

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Sun vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-165 to win)

Sun (-165 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sky (+140 to win)

Sky (+140 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-3.5)

Sun (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 159.5

159.5 When: Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-BOS

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sun Season Stats

The Sun sport a top-five defense this season, ranking third-best in the league with 79.5 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank fourth with 84.8 points scored per contest.

Connecticut is averaging 34.2 rebounds per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) this year, while allowing 34.5 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

With 21.3 dimes per game, the Sun are third-best in the league in the category.

Connecticut is dominating in terms of turnovers, as it ranks third-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.6 per game) and best in forced turnovers (15.2 per contest).

With a 36.8% three-point percentage this season, the Sun rank third-best in the WNBA. They rank sixth in the league by making 7.1 treys per contest.

Connecticut has been shining when it comes to defending against three-point shooting this season, ranking second-best in the WNBA in treys allowed per game (6.3) and best in three-point percentage allowed (30.2%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Sun Home/Away Splits

The Sun's offense has been much better at home (86.9 PPG) compared to their play on the road (82.4 PPG). Meanwhile, their defense has been worse in home games (80.3 PPG allowed) compared to their play on the road (78.6 PPG allowed).

When playing at home, Connecticut averages 34.9 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to grab 33.3, while on the road it averages 33.3 per game and allows 35.9.

The Sun average two more assists at home versus on the road in 2023 (22.2 at home, 20.2 on the road). In 2023, Connecticut has committed fewer turnovers at home than on the road (12 per game at home versus 13.2 on the road), and has forced fewer turnovers at home than on the road (15.1 per game at home versus 15.2 on the road).

This year, the Sun are averaging 7.5 made three-pointers per game at home and 6.7 on the road (while shooting 39.7% from deep in home games compared to 33.7% on the road).

In 2023 Connecticut is averaging 6.1 three-pointers conceded at home and 6.6 away, conceding 31% shooting from deep at home compared to 29.4% away.

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sun have won 11 of the 12 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (91.7%).

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, the Sun have gone 11-1 (91.7%).

Connecticut's record against the spread is 9-9-0.

Connecticut's ATS record as 3.5-point favorites or more is 7-5.

The Sun have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this contest.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.