Sun vs. Sky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 12
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, the Connecticut Sun (14-5) hit the court against the Chicago Sky (8-11) at 12:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Sky matchup.
Sun vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Sun vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-3.5)
|159.5
|-165
|+140
|PointsBet
|Sun (-3.5)
|159.5
|-170
|+130
|Tipico
|Sun (-3.5)
|159.5
|-170
|+135
Sun vs. Sky Betting Trends
- The Sun have put together a 9-9-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Sky have covered nine times in 18 games with a spread this year.
- Connecticut has an ATS record of 7-5 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.
- Chicago has covered the spread six times this season (6-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- Sun games have hit the over 13 out of 18 times this season.
- So far this season, eight out of the Sky's 18 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
