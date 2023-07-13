The New England Patriots at the moment have the 19th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +6600.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New England Betting Insights

New England went 7-8-1 ATS last season.

Last season, eight Patriots games hit the over.

Offensively, New England ranked 26th in the NFL with 314.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked eighth in total defense (322 yards allowed per contest).

The Patriots had a 4-4 record at home and were 4-5 away last season.

New England won once as an underdog (1-7) a year ago, and went 7-1 as the favored team.

The Patriots were 3-3 in the AFC East and 6-6 in the AFC as a whole.

Patriots Impact Players

Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Stevenson also had 69 catches for 421 yards and one TD.

Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), completing 65.2% of his throws, with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games.

On the ground, Jones scored one touchdown and picked up 102 yards.

In the Chiefs' passing game a season ago, JuJu Smith-Schuster scored three TDs, catching 78 balls for 933 yards (58.3 per game).

DeVante Parker had 31 receptions for 539 yards (41.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

On defense last year, Matthew Judon helped lead the charge with 59 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +700 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2000 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1800 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1600 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +800 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2000 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +10000 12 November 26 @ Giants - +6600 13 December 3 Chargers - +2800 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +5000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +800 18 January 7 Jets - +1800

