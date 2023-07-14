Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Cubs - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Arroyo is available when the Boston Red Sox battle Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Athletics) he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is hitting .259 with 14 doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- Arroyo is batting .471 during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Arroyo has had a hit in 27 of 50 games this year (54.0%), including multiple hits 10 times (20.0%).
- He has gone deep in three games this year (6.0%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 28.0% of his games this year, Arroyo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 19 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|23
|.274
|AVG
|.244
|.319
|OBP
|.259
|.452
|SLG
|.346
|11
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|8
|19/5
|K/BB
|19/2
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 88 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Hendricks (3-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.21 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
