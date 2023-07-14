Christian Arroyo is available when the Boston Red Sox battle Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Athletics) he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is hitting .259 with 14 doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Arroyo is batting .471 during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Arroyo has had a hit in 27 of 50 games this year (54.0%), including multiple hits 10 times (20.0%).

He has gone deep in three games this year (6.0%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 28.0% of his games this year, Arroyo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 19 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 23 .274 AVG .244 .319 OBP .259 .452 SLG .346 11 XBH 6 2 HR 1 13 RBI 8 19/5 K/BB 19/2 1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings